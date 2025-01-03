Theresa R. Bender. June 1, 1928–December 12, 2024

Theresa Bender of Keizer Oregon passed away December 12, 2024 at the age of 96.

She was born June 1, 1928 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Eva and Liberatus Gustin. She lived on a farm with her parents and siblings until moving to Oregon where she married Joe Bender October 16, 1948 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salem.

Theresa was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend and homemaker. She had the greenest thumb and was happy to share her gardening knowledge, expertise and gifts of plant starts or full plantings. Many of her plants are thriving today in and around homes of family and friends.

She was an excellent cook, and had an admirable talent of sewing professional looking clothing, knitting beautiful afghans and crocheting color coordinated rugs.

Theresa was a founding member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Keizer Oregon.

She is survived by four children: Nadine (Wayne), Vincent (Brenda), Mary and Victoria; six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, sister Florence Wingenbach and brother Liberatus Gustin; and many nieces and nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Joe; her parents Liberatus and Eva; and siblings Francis Weisbeck, Helen Wingenbach, Suzanne Peterson; Peter, Paul, Robert, Lawrence, Victor, Vince, George, Leonard, Kathryn and Rita Gustin.

On Thursday January 9, 2025, a Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Keizer, Oregon.

Arrangements provided by Keizer Funeral Chapel.