Keizer’s police stories 

Patrol Division

June 28– Keizer Community Response Unit officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at US Bank, on River Road N., where a male produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. The male got away with some cash and the investigation is ongoing.

June 29–Keizer police officers received calls involving an emotionally disturbed person who appeared to be new to the Keizer area.

June 30–Keizer patrol officers were called to multiple domestic disturbances. In one case, officers were at the same location on multiple occasions.

While the multiple incidents were deemed non-criminal, the same involved couple was stopped during an incident while driving through Salem. The male allegedly menaced the female with a gun. He was subsequently taken into custody by Salem law enforcement.

July 4–Keizer patrol officers fielded multiple fireworks complaints on Independence Day. In total, they responded to reports of three fireworks related-house fires. In one incident, the resident placed non-dosed fireworks underneath the stairs in his garage causing the fire.

Criminal Investigation Division

June 28–Keizer detectives were called out to assist members of Keizer’s Community Response Unit with the investigation of the previously mentioned robbery at US Bank. Detectives processed the scene and worked on collecting video evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Safety Unit

Keizer traffic officers enforced traffic laws around Keizer investigating several vehicle crashes and parking complaints.

Officers completed a traffic study on O’Neil Road NE while simultaneously beginning another one on the south end of Verda Ln NE. This is due to reports of motorists speeding through the area.

