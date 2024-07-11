Free class series to provide tips on parenting 

Chemeketa Community College, in partnership with the Marion and Polk Early Learning Hub, is hosting a free, 12-week series of parenting classes at the Chemeketa Child Development Center, 4000 Lancaster Dr. N.E

“Make Parenting a Pleasure” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday from July 18 to Oct. 3.

The class will focus on ways parents can encourage their child’s development, reduce stress and have fun while parenting.

The classes are geared for parents with children ages newborn to eight.

Meals and childcare will be provided. Space is limited.

Register online at go.chemeketa.edu/parentingclass2024.

For questions, call 503-365-4651 or email [email protected].

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more