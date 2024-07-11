City Council Meeting Agenda

The Oregon Public Meeting Law authorizes governing bodies to meet in executive session in certain limited situations. An executive session is defined as any meeting or part of a meeting of a governing body which is closed to certain persons for deliberations on certain matters as defined by ORS 192.660. These sessions are closed to the public. The media may attend the session, unless the Oregon State Statutes specifically prohibits media attendance. The governing body is not allowed to take any final action or make any final decisions during the executive sessions. Any final action or decision must be made after returning or at the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per the requirements of the ADA and Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). The Keizer Civic Center is wheelchair accessible. If you require any service such as language translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting by email at [email protected] or phone at (503)390-3700 or (503)856-3412. To provide oral comments via electronic means, please contact the City Recorder’s Office no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Most regular City Council meetings are streamed live through www.KeizerTV.com and cable-cast on Comcast Channel 23 within the Keizer City limits. Thank you for your interest in the City of Keizer.