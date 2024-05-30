Obituary: James Bruce Campbell Oct. 21, 1947 – May 7, 2024 

James Campbell

Jim Campbell (JC), 76, was born in Joliet, Illinois to Thomas and LaVerne Campbell. In 1958 the family moved to Gervais, Ore., where he grew up and worked on the dairy farm. Jim was the second of six siblings: Kathy, Ron, Tom Jr. (deceased), David and Colleen (deceased).

He graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and attended Gervais Union High School three years before the family moved to Woodburn. He graduated from Woodburn High School in 1965. Jim was a member of the Catholic fraternity Phi Kappa at Oregon State University; he was nicknamed “Giggles.” He graduated from OSU in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in business. After college he was employed by the State of Oregon Employment Division. He pursued his love for real estate and became a broker in 1976 managing his own company JC Real Estate.

Jim was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his two children: Tom (Janie) and Christy (Rob); four granddaughters: Nikki, Michelle, Hailey, and Dana (deceased) and two grandsons: Rob and Alex; and significant other Pam.

JC lived an active life and loved sports. He played softball for many years for Corbett Construction. He also was an avid OSU football fan. He always had a laugh and a great sense of humor with a passion for 1950s/60s music. For many years he hosted holiday parties for family and friends. He enjoyed traveling to family reunions, Las Vegas for his birthdays and various cruises. He was very loved by family and friends.

His service was held at St. Edward Catholic Church on Thursday, May 16. The Celebration of Life followed at the Elks. He was interred at Restlawn Mausoleum.

At Jim’s request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation, Portland, Oregon; Oregon State University Foundation, Corvallis, Oregon; or St. Edward Catholic Church, Keizer, Oregon.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.