Oregon Spirit Chorus Gala Event – Zenith Vineyards

The Oregon Spirit chorus

The Oregon Spirit Chorus will present Wine Women and Song in concert at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, June 7, at Zenith Vineyards in west Salem.

The evening will feature music, fine cuisine and select spirits.

The concert is a fund raiser for the chorus.

Tickets are available at OregonSpirit.org/WWS, with VIP tables available.

For VIP table inquiries and business advertising opportunities, please contact 541-410-0033.

