Memorial golf tourney set for Aug. 17 

The first Jamison Proulx Memorial Golf Tournament has been set for Saturday, Aug. 17, at McNary Golf Course.

Spots are still available for four-person teams in the scramble set to begin at 1 p.m.

Jamison Proulx, known as Jami, was a McNary High School student who was killed in an auto accident in 2022.

According to his father, Dan Proulx, Jamison was 18-years-old, when he was provided alcohol by an adult; he was killed in the crash.

“Jami’s family has been left shattered by his loss,” said a tournament information sheet. “But, they want to turn this tragedy into hope.”

Cost to enter the tournament is $500 per team, which includes golf, a cart and lunch. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Organizers are also seeking additional sponsors and raffle items.

Players and sponsors can access a link to the tournament with the QR code below: