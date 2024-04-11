Keizer’s colored pencil art exhibition: creativity on the go

CPSA chapter president Lori Lore with her drawing, Looking for a Rainbow

Old Growth hideaway Jeanne Cardanaby

Night Watch- Barn Owl by Rachael Oehler

Hana Akari-Cherry Blossom by Hollye Maxwell

Octopus’s Garden by Terri Neal

Next Generation by Jeanne Cardana

CPSA judge Gary Michael

Third place winner, The Mountain Stands Silent by Yelena Shabrova

CPSA Development director Karen Saleen

Second place winner Pat Averill with her painting, Waze free zone

First place winner Richard Helmick with his painting, Route 99

Best in show winner, Pelican Pier by Pat Jackman

Sir Barks-a-lot by Eloise Boren

Pelican Pier by Pat Jackman

Waze free zone by Pat Averill

Snowy Plover Eggs by Hollye Maxwell

Surrounded by local art, members of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA) and around 50 Keizerites and artists, a reception and award show for the 32nd annual color pencil exhibition was held, April 6, at the Enid Joy Mount Gallery in the Keizer Cultural Center.

CPSA Portland chapter president Lori Lore, in partnership with the Keizer Art Association, put on the show which included 39 different colored pencil artworks created by 20 different artists from around Oregon.

The reception and award show had several place winners including best in show and judging was done by Gary Micheal, a Portland-native and lifelong artist and architect.

The winning pieces were, The Mountain Stands Silent by Yelena Shabrova in third, Waze free zone by Pat Averill in second, Route 99 by Richard Helmick in first and Pelican Pier by Pat Jackman as the winner of best in show.

The exhibit, which is open until April 30th, has artwork from experienced artists as well as newer ones as all are welcome to display what they create, regardless of experience.

Accepted artwork can be in a variety of styles and use different mediums and materials such as watercolor or wax pencils though the basis must be colored pencils, according to Lore.

Artists interested in displaying such artwork with CPSA only need to fulfill the medium requirements as well as paying a $20 fee for CPSA members and $25 for all others.

Displayed artwork was also on sale with 30% of proceeds going towards the CPSA organization and gallery and the rest towards the artists, according to Lore.

When asked why go for the medium of colored pencils, Lore described how they were the most available art tools during COVID.

“It’s portable and I don’t have to mix the mess with oil paints or acrylics. It’s just an extremely easy medium to carry around and work with but you get these results,” Lore said.

To learn more about the CSPA and see more artwork from artists at the event, check out the website at CPSA201.org.

For more photos of the event, check out the story online at Keizertimes.com.

