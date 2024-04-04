The DC201-Portland Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA) is hosting the 32nd annual Colored Pencil Exhibition from April 4 – 30 at the Keizer Art Association gallery located in the Keizer Cultural Center with a reception on April 6th from 2 – 4p.m.

Both the show and reception are open to the public.

The gallery will be stocked with the artwork of local artists and attendees of the show will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite art in a people’s choice award.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

