Princess story time at the Keizer Community Library 

Ariel and Aurora reading to Keizer children at the March 27th event at the Keizer Community Library

The Keizer Community Library partnered with Keizer Homegrown Theater on March 27, to bring a third story time session to Keizerites. The event was led by Disney princesses who read to the nearly 140 people in attendance.

The princesses, Aurora from Frozen and Ariel from The Little Mermaid came and told stories to the crowd, 83 of whom were children.

The princesses, who performed the story time event free of charge, are a part of Oregon’s Fairytale Project, an Oregon-based company that has characters they send out to entertainment for birthday parties, children’s hospitals as well as other free events that need a little bit of extra magic, according to the website.

The story time event is part of the library’s attempt to bring in more people from around the city to become patrons.

“We have found that these programs bring in people that have never come to the library before and will get a library card, so it’s a great way to introduce people to what our facility has to offer,” said BJ Toewe of the Keizer Community Library Board.

The library has made decent headway from events such as these as Toewe described how, when the library reopened from COVID in 2021, there were only 300 library card holders.

Now there are over 1,500 Keizer library card holders.

Those who missed this event need not worry as another story time session will be held in July.

“We will be doing another story time in July, that will incorporate a craft,” said Toewe.

The library has a variety of other events planned as well.

The library hosts preschool story times every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. A Spanish family story time will be held every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in crafting can come to the library on Saturday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. for an arts and crafts session in order to make a book for National Library Week April 7 – 14.

Another crafting session and planting activity will be held at the library on Saturday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m.

As summer draws closer, the library will hold a book sale on May 17 – 18.

The community library will host several summer reading programs for kids from June 17- Sept. 7 with programs occurring everyday at 3 pm from June 19 – August 21.

Spiderman posing with a fan

