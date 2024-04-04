Keizer school staff nominated for Crystal Apple Awards 

Keizer school staff has been well-represented for this year’s Crystal Apple Awards, held by Salem-Keizer Public School, with nine nominees in total.

The 25th annual award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at the Salem Convention Center located at 200 Commercial St. SE.

The following school staff were nominated for a 2024 award:

Claudia Rios, Community School Outreach Coordinator, McNary High School Gabriela Tellez Osorno, Teacher, McNary High School Marie Davis-Anderson, Custodian, McNary High School Elizabeth Mace, School Office Specialist, McNary High School Pat Ozenna-Lemay, Teacher, Cummings Elementary Emilie Andersson, Teacher, Cummings Elementary Danielle Rabenberg, Teacher, Keizer Elementary Taylor Miller, Teacher, Keizer Elementary Sarah Magnusson, Teacher, Gubser Elementary

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more