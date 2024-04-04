Keizer school staff nominated for Crystal Apple Awards 

COMMUNITY

Keizer school staff has been well-represented for this year’s Crystal Apple Awards, held by Salem-Keizer Public School, with nine nominees in total. 

The 25th annual award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at the Salem Convention Center located at 200 Commercial St. SE. 

The following school staff were nominated for a 2024 award: 

Claudia Rios, Community School Outreach Coordinator, McNary High School 
Gabriela Tellez Osorno, Teacher, McNary High School
Marie Davis-Anderson, Custodian, McNary High School
Elizabeth Mace, School Office Specialist, McNary High School 
Pat Ozenna-Lemay, Teacher, Cummings Elementary
Emilie Andersson, Teacher, Cummings Elementary  
Danielle Rabenberg, Teacher, Keizer Elementary 
Taylor Miller, Teacher, Keizer Elementary 
Sarah Magnusson, Teacher, Gubser Elementary 

