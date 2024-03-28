The Great Junk Hunt Returns

The Great Junk Hunt will be held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in April.

The popular event will feature vintage items and home décor displayed in over 100,000 square feet in the Jackman-Long and Columbia Hall buildings.

The Great Junk Hunt will include cocktails, live music and aisles of junkin’ treasure. Attendees will see vintage, rustic, farmhouse, industrial, repurposed and handmade items.

The 2024 show will open at 4 p.m. on Friday April 12 and run to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Admission ranges from $12 to $20. Tickets are available at

thegreatjunkhunt.com/purchase-tickets.

Cost of parking is $5 per vehicle.

