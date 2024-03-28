Heritage Grove helps replant Oregon forests

Armando Garcia (Left) and Sam Parra (Right)

On March 15, 2024, Heritage Grove Credit Union staff joined Oregon Department of Forestry employees and Career Technology Education Center students to plant trees, and continue the restoration of areas affected by the 2020 wildfires.

Through its continued support of the State Forests Trust of Oregon for wildfire restoration, Heritage Grove Credit Union provided lunch for the 83 students and staff who participated.

After the devastating fires of 2020, Heritage Grove partnered with the State Forests Trust of Oregon and developed the ReGrove Initiative to help replant the Santiam State Forest. The ReGrove Initiative promotes Heritage Grove membership, reforestation and rebuilding.

Every time a current Heritage Grove member refers a new member, the credit union donates $25 to the State Forest Trust of Oregon. Heritage Grove has donated thousands of trees to help regrow the Santiam Forest. In 2023, the Trust reached their replanting goals.

Heritage Grove donations now go toward rebuilding and rerouting trails, rebuilding bridges, learning opportunities and other forestry conservation efforts in Oregon state forests.

Heritage Grove Credit Union of Salem was established in 1964 and serves anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Benton, Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties.

