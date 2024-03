The Lady Celts softball team rolled over the Lady Gophers of Gresham in a softball game on Thursday, March 21 at home, by a score of 16-6.

On Tuesday, March 19, the Lady Celts lost 1-2 against the Dallas Dragons.

The Lady Celts now stand with a 2-2 season record.

Zane Davis at bat against the Gresham Gophers.

Natalie Macik pitching the Celts to a 16-6 win.

Malliah Mullican at bat.

The Lady Celts celebrate Ali Martinez’ home run.