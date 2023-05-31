Softball season ceases in second round at Sherwood

Lacey Vasas and the Lady Celts were able to shut down most of the Sherwood bats on Wednesday in the second round of the OSAA 6A Softball State Championship. But it was two that did McNary in and ended the postseason run for the Lady Celts.

Destiny Cornwell and Mckenna Parmelee each went 3-for-3 for Sherwood on Wednesday, while the other Bowmen batters totalled one additional hit. But that was enough as Sherwood advanced 5-3.

McNary outhit Sherwood 8-7, tying the game up in the top of the sixth, but they were unable to fully comeback from an early hole.

Sherwood scored runs in the second and fourth, and held on to the 2-0 lead until McNary scored a pair in the sixth. Ali Martinez tripled to lead the inning off, and she scored on an infield error on a ground ball from Heather Ebner.

A few batters later Aspynn Westby singled in Kaylie San to tie the game at 2-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, Sherwood’s first two batters reached base with a single and from Parmelee and then Payton Abiley was hit by a pitch. A single scored one, two batters later a sacrifice fly made it 4-2, and a single from Elaina Harris made it a 5-2 game.

McNary threatened in the seventh, bringing the potential lead run to the plate with two on after cutting it to 5-3, but were unable to bring any more across.

