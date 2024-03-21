Quintero promoted 

Keizer Police Sergeant Paul Quintero with his wife Susanne/ Photo credit to Dan Kohler

In front of family, friends, the Keizer City Council and Keizer Police Department, Keizer Police Officer Paul Quintero was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on March 18, in the Keizer City Council Chambers.

Quintero, 5-year veteran of the department, began his career as an officer in a reserve capacity, splitting his time between the department and a team leadership position with Nike.

He eventually came on as a full-time officer in 2019.

“Quintero has a natural leadership ability and has a great deal of trust amongst members of the community,” Keizer Police Chief Andrew Copeland said.

“I would not be here were it not for the support of those who love me here,” Quintero stated when asked to give his feelings about his promotion.

Copeland spoke to Quintero’s effectiveness as an officer in the community but also to his ability to connect the police to different communities.

“He has so many good ideas and moving forward, he already has a few things planned for this year that will help bridge the gap between the police and the Latino community,” Copeland said.

