 Easter 2024:  Where to hunt for Easter eggs in Salem-Keizer 

(The print version of this story incorrectly stated when the underwater Easter egg hunt at the Kroc Center was occuring. The correct date is March 30. Keizertimes apologizes for the confusion)

Autism Society of Oregon event

The Autism Society of Oregon is collaborating with Alliance Services to host an egg hunt on Sunday, March 24, at Chalmers Jones Park located at 930 Chemawa Road NE from 12:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 2:15 pm – 3:30 p.m.

The Easter egg hunt is being held to celebrate the holiday as well as accommodating those experiencing difficulties regarding how they process sensory information.

To anticipate the variation in what is needed, the event will host a variety of sensory-sensitive activities for everyone to enjoy.

One activity for those who prefer a quieter area has been deemed the “quiet” egg hunt and allows those who become overwhelmed by distractions or loud noises to enjoy the experience.

This activity is from 12:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The inclusive “free-for-all” event is for children who do not need a quiet environment and will be held from 2:15 – 3:30 p.m.

Snacks, crafts and other refreshments will be available.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at Kroc Center

The Salem Kroc Center will host a colorful, underwater egg hunt for the community in the center’s pools on Sunday, March 30 at 10:45 a.m., at 1865 Bill Frey Dr NE.

Be sure to register as only the first 50 children for each age group (4 and younger, 5-8 years old and 9-12 years old) will be able to participate.

Those interested can register online or in-person at the Salem Kroc Center by signing up and paying a $5 fee.

Keizer’s Best Easter Egg Hunt

A free Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Keizer ATA will be held on Saturday March 30, from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at 3846 River Rd.

With over 8,000 eggs to find, the whole community is encouraged to attend to help find them all.

The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance and taking pictures with interested kids and families.

All ages are welcome though all children must be attended by a parent or legal guardian.

Multiple egg hunt times are available, starting at 10 a.m. then going on every hour until 3 p.m. with six hunts altogether.

Be sure to keep an eye out for special golden eggs that will allow its finder to win cash and other prizes.

For those interested in attending be sure to reserve your spot at: funnels. keizersmartialarts.com/egghunt-2024

For more information call Keizer ATA at (503) 393-4330 or e-mail: info@ atamartialarts.com.

Central High School Easter Egg Hunt

Come join the Monmouth Christian Church on March 30, from 11 a.m. at 1530 Monmouth St., for an egg-hunting bonanza.

With nearly 20,000 eggs hidden for curious kids, this hunt is not one to miss.

Other activities such as face painting will be available and food will be served at the event.

The egg hunt will be divided into age categories to ensure a fair shot for everyone and will be held on the Central High School turf field.

Chalmer Jones Park

A free Easter egg hunt and hot dog lunch will be held at Chalmers Jones Park on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hosted by Lakepoint Community Church, be sure to bring yourself, family and friends to enjoy the baskets, egg hunt and good weather.

The hunt will kick off at 11 a.m. with a special area designated for egg hunters 3 and younger. The area will be reset at 11:30 a.m. for following rounds of egg searches.

A hot dog lunch will be available to attendees as well as different Easter holiday activities and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Salem Center Egg Hunt

The Salem Center will host a free family-friendly Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, March 30th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the center located at 401 Center St. NE.

With the Easter bunny making a two hour appearance for family photos, this holiday event is not one to miss.

In addition to Easter photos, two separate egg hunts will be held, both for younger and older children.

At 11 a.m., the first Easter egg hunt begins for kids, ages 6-12, in the upper north building of the common area.

At 11:30 a.m., the Easter bunny will arrive for photos. Pictures will be taken in the upper north building, across from Claire’s, near the food court.

At Noon, the next Easter egg hunt begins for kids ages 1-5, in the same place as where the Easter bunny photos are taken

At 1:30 p.m., the event will end and the Easter Bunny says goodbye so be sure to set an alarm for pictures.

Bringing your own basket is encouraged though there will be baskets available for those who forget.

Oak Park Church of God Easter Egg Hunt

The Oak Park Church of God will host an Easter egg hunt for community members on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. at 2990 Lancaster Dr.

With a ton of eggs, candy and other prizes, be sure to check out this free community event.

The event will have three separate egg hunting groups, 3 and younger, ages 4-7 and 8 and up; having groups go at separate times to allow for the most children to egg hunt successfully.

Pending rain, the event will be held outside in the park, however, the alternate site will be the church’s gym should weather deem it necessary.

An Easter breakfast and service will be held the next day at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively.

The Stomp Easter Egg Hunt

Croft Vineyards of the Salem- Keizer area are hosting Stomp, a free Easter egg hunt on March 31 at 5475 River Rd. S from 1 p.m. though event coordinators ask attendees to arrive earlier to ensure they are able to be signed up for the hunt.

The event will occur rain or shine and after the egg hunt, refreshments such as wine, beer and pizza will be made available.

MCFD #1 Annual Egg Hunt

The Marion County Fire District No. 1 will host its own Easter egg hunt on March 31, at 10 a.m. located at 300 Cordon Rd. NE. or the Four Corners Fire Station.

Kids will be joined on the hunt by the EMTs and other first responders as a way to add some more excitement.

Egg hunting among other activities will be available to children and family.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

