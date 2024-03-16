Good weather for Civic Center clean up

An army of volunteers swarmed over the campus of the Keizer Civic Center and the Keizer Cultural Center for the annual clean up project, on Saturday, March 16.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Keizer and the Claggett Creek Watershed Council, volunteers from local organizations, Rotarians and city leaders raked and gathered debris from landscape beds.

Leaf rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, clippers and gloves were the equipment of the morning.

Clean up leaders Mark Caillier and Matt Lawyer oversaw the project.

Volunteers clean up Chalmers Jones Park.

The City of Keizer was well represented at the clean up. From left: City Attorney Joseph Lindsay, Code Enforcement Officer Ben Crosby, Janey Brown, City Manager Adam Brown, Chloe Grace and her mother City Recorder Melissa Bisset.

Members of McNary Junior Air Force ROTC gathered to help in the clean up. Back row, from left, Joshua Crowell, Jason Cortez, Tyler Smith, Jacob Gomez. Front row, from left, Cadence Donavan, Zunder Avellaneda, Gabriel Taylor, Adrian Cabanoy, Ryker Murphy. The Cadets were led by Captain Madi Lietz.

The Sajovic family, from left: Adelaide, Jordan, Colt and Turner.

Salem’s A.J. Klausen pitched in.

City Councilor Shaney Starr with her wheelbarrow.

Lore and Ron Christopher working at the Keizer Cultural Center.