Good weather for Civic Center clean up

An army of volunteers swarmed over the campus of the Keizer Civic Center and the Keizer Cultural Center for the annual clean up project, on Saturday, March 16.
Organized by the Rotary Club of Keizer and the Claggett Creek Watershed Council, volunteers from local organizations, Rotarians and city leaders raked and gathered debris from landscape beds.
Leaf rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, clippers and gloves were the equipment of the morning.
Clean up leaders Mark Caillier and Matt Lawyer oversaw the project.