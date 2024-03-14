What to do for St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Salem-Keizer

St Patrick’s Day Paint Party!

Local artist Elisa Mack is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day paint party for interested Keizerites at the Salem Carousel located at 101 Front Street NE on Sunday, March 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mack will guide attendees to the paint party as they create abstract shamrock forms.

Ages 6-106 are invited to join and the price for admission is $20 per person, which purchases all materials needed to paint.

Adults bringing children ages 6-12 must stay at the event for its duration.

Paintings will be completed on 8×10 watercolor paper using a non-toxic, high quality watercolor paint.

Each artist will be able to take their masterpiece home on a 11×14 mat, ready to hang on the fridge or be framed on the wall.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Walk-About

The annual St. Patrick’s Day walkabout will begin Sunday, March 16, at 11:30 a.m.

Walkers will meet in front of the Salem Carousel in downtown Salem.

The walkabout is hosted by the Ceili of the Valley Society as well as the Willamette Valley Pipe & Drums Band, both of which will be leading in the walkabout.

Attendees are encouraged to keep an eye out for any Leprechauns, Faeries, Banshees or Sprites who are looking to join the craic, or the “good time,” in Gaelic.

All ages are welcome as are pets.

Be sure to arrive early as the step-off time will be noon sharp.

2nd Annual St Patrick’s Day on Edgewater!

The Old Zen Wine bar located at 1115 Edgewater St NW, is hosting its 2nd annual st. Patrick’s Day celebratory pub crawl on Edgewater, Saturday March 16, starting at 11 a.m.

Be sure to visit the Old Zen Wine Bar’s social Facebook in order to be eligible and aware of prizes that will be given out at the Saturday event.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend at The Half Penny

The Half Penny, located at 3743 Commercial St SE will be hosting a special two-day celebration for St. Patrick’s Day this Saturday and Sunday, March 16th and 17th from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

A full weekend breakfast menu featuring the restaurant’s full menu as well as traditional Irish food will be available.

A bagpipe procession will visit each day from 3 – 6 p.m. with more specific events each day.

The events are as follows:

Saturday night will feature dance music at 8pm from artist Surefire, while on Sunday , Irish Mike will be performing at 3 p.m. while Huckleberry Highway will have a live music performance at 6 p.m.

Be sure to come in your fanciest green attire to enjoy fresh green beer, Guinness on tap as well as a cornucopia of Irish delights such as corned beef and hash.

The event will also be selling copies of the Half Penny’s St Patrick’s Day poster, which was designed by local artist Barry Morris.

$25 per print with the opportunity to have it signed as well.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

