Learning to be leaders 

Jacob Espinoza

After a COVID pandemic pause, the Keizer Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Keizer program is starting anew with the first session scheduled for Tuesday, March 19.

The chamber is contracting with Jacob Espinoza Consulting to conduct the four-session course which will address the themes of community knowledge, local politics, resources and non-profits and business and commerce.

The once-a-month sessions will start at the Keizer Cultural Center and then travel throughout the city, visiting organizations and businesses.

Espinoza, who is also involved with Leadership Salem, said that there are similar programs at many chambers of commerce across the nation.

“It is an opportunity for leaders to better understand what makes Keizer work and talk with local decision makers,” he said. T

he aim of Leadership Keizer is to develop skills sets for those who want to contribute to a positive change to the community.

“Participants will learn why things are the way they are in Keizer,” said Espinoza.

Twenty-two people have registered for the updated Leadership Keizer course. The target audience, according to Espinoza, are young professionals and business owners, who want to be more committed to the community.

COVID forced many people out of the office to work from home. Leadership Keizer will allow them to get out of their homes and interact with other professionals.

Capitol Auto Group is the sponsor of Leadership Keizer while Country Financial/Connor Group is the food sponsor. Blanchet High School is offering a bus for transportation during the program.

Espinoza, a 2001 McNary High School graduate, and Corri Falardeau, executive director of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, have discussed various projects in recent years.

Together they decided that resurrecting Leadership Keizer had the potential to be a success.

For information on future Leadership Keizer classes contact the chamber at 503-393-9111.

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

