Keizer Police swears in new officer

New Keizer Police Officer Jesse White before he was sworn-in on March 4, in the Keizer City Council Chambers

Standing surrounded by family, friends and around a third of the Keizer Police Department, unity was on the mind as City Attorney Joseph Lindsay swore-in new Keizer Police officer, Jesse White.

White, who attended the ceremony with his family, is a Keizer-native and attended Keizer Elementary, Claggett Creek Middle School as well as McNary High School.

White has been a part of the McNary football and wrestling teams as well as being in the high school theater for a year.

When asked why he wanted to become an officer, White described how he has always been drawn to emergency service-related positions since childhood.

“I grew up watching heroes on TV, so I have always wanted to be that kind of figure,” White said.

White, age 24, became a police cadet out of high school and remained in the program until he aged out at 21 years old.

White then worked as a wildfire fighter and most recently as a security guard for Salem Health Hospital.

“Working down at Salem Hospital, he has encountered very many interesting folks which really prepared him for the job,” Keizer Police Chief Andrew Copeland said.

White noted that the position would be much more mentally stimulating for him and stated that he understands that being an officer of the law has a lot more to do than just maintaining the law.

“Law enforcement is beyond just dropping in and enforcing laws. Sometimes you’re a teacher, counselor or role model to citizens,” White said.

White is one of the first new hires the Keizer Police Department will be conducting as older officers retire.

Keizer Police officer Jesse White posing with his family after being sworn in

