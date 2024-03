Get ready for Spring Sports

Here is a complete calendar of Spring sports games for McNary varsity teams.

BASEBALL



Andrew Hammond delivers a pitch for McNary against South Medford in 2023, at McNary High School. File photo

Monday, MARCH 11. McNary Boys Baseball @ Silverton Jamboree—3:45 p.m.

McNary Boys Baseball @ Roosevelt Jamboree in Silverton — 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, MARCH 12 McNary Boys Baseball @ Lebanon 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, MARCH 13 McNary Boys Baseball vs. North Medford—4:30 p.m.

Friday, MARCH 15 McNary Boys Baseball @ Putnam— 5 p.m.

Tuesday, MARCH 19 McNary Boys Baseball vs. Franklin—4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, MARCH 20 McNary Boys Baseball vs. West Albany—4:30 p.m.

Thursday, MARCH 21 McNary Boys Baseball @ Dallas—5 p.m.

Wednesday, MARCH 27 McNary Boys Baseball @ Reynolds Volcanoes Stadium—7 p.m.

Thursday, MARCH 28 McNary Boys Baseball vs. North Salem Volcanoes Stadium—7 p.m.

Friday, MARCH 29 McNary Boys Baseball vs. South Salem Volcanoes Stadium—7 p.m.

Monday, MARCH 20 McNary Boys Baseball vs. TBD Volcanoes Stadium—TBD

Tuesday, APRIL 2 McNary Boys Baseball vs. Tualatin—5 p.m.

Friday, APRIL 4 McNary Boys Baseball @ Canby—5 p.m.

Friday, APRIL 5 McNary Boys Baseball vs. Lake Oswego—5 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 9 McNary Boys Baseball vs. Clackamas —5 p.m.

Thursday, APRIL 11 McNary Boys Baseball @ Forest Grove—5 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 16 McNary Boys Baseball @ South Salem Gilmore Field—5 p.m.

Wednesday, APRIL 17 McNary Boys Baseball vs. South Salem—5 p.m.

Friday, APRIL 19 McNary Boys Baseball @ South Salem Gilmore Field—5 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 23 McNary Boys Baseball @ South Medford Harry & David Field—4:30 p.m.

Thursday, APRIL 25 McNary Boys Baseball @ McDaniel—5 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 30 McNary Boys Baseball vs. West Salem—5 p.m.

Wednesday, MAY 1 McNary Boys Baseball @ West Salem—5 p.m.

Friday, MAY 3 McNary Boys Baseball vs. West Salem–5 p.m.

Tuesday, MAY 7 McNary Boys Baseball @ Sprague—5 p.m.

Wednesday, MAY 8 McNary Boys Baseball vs. Sprague—5 p.m.

Friday, MAY 10 McNary Boys Baseball @ Sprague—5 p.m.

SOFTBALL



Brookelynn Jackson swings on her walk-off RBI single against Dallas in 2003, at McNary High School. File photo

Monday, MARCH 11 vs. TBD at Jesuit TBD

Wednesday, MARCH 13 @ Sandy 5 p.m.

Friday, MARCH 15 vs. Sheldon 5 p.m.

Tuesday, MARCH 19 @ Dallas 4;30 p,m,

Thursday, MARCH 21 vs. Gresham 5 p.m.

Monday, MARCH 25 @ Oregon City at U.S. Cellular Field, Medford–4 p.m.

@ North Medford at U.S. Cellular Field, Medford—6 p.m.

Tuesday, MARCH 26 @ Lincoln at U.S. Cellular Field, Medford—4 p.m.

@ Forest Grove at U.S. Cellular Field, Medford—6 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 2 vs. Sherwood—5 p.m.

Wednesday, APRIL 3 vs. Wilsonville—5 p.m.

Friday, APRIL 5 @ Tualatin–5 p.m.

Monday, APRIL 8 @ Oregon City—5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 9 @ North Salem—5 p.m.

Friday, APRIL 12 vs. South Salem—5 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 16 @ Sprague—5 p.m.

Wednesday, APRIL 17 vs. West Salem—5 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 23 vs. North Salem—5 p.m.

Wednesday, APRIL 24 @ South Salem—5 p.m.

Friday, APRIL 26 vs. Sprague—5 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 30 @ West Salem—5 p.m.

Thursday, MAY 2 @ Westview—TBD

Friday, MAY 3 @ North Salem—5 p.m.

Tuesday, MAY 7 vs. South Salem—5 p.m.

Wednesday, MAY 8 @ Sprague—TBD

Friday, MAY 10 vs. West Salem—5 p.m.

Monday, MAY 13 vs. Jesuit—5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nicole Schnurbusch watches the ball as she prepares for a backhand in her singles match against South Salem in 2023 at McNary High School. Flle Photo

Monday, MARCH 11 @ McKay—4 p.m.

Wednesday, MARCH 13 vs. West Albany—4 p.m.

Friday, MARCH 15 @ South Albany–4 p.m.

Monday, MARCH 18 vs. Silverton—4 p.m.

Tuesday, MARCH 19 @ Parkrose—4 p.m.

Thursday, MARCH 21 vs. Liberty—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 2 vs. North Salem–4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 9 vs. Newberg—4 p.m.

Thursday, APRIL 11 vs. South Salem—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 16 @ North Salem—4 p.m.

Thursday, APRIL 18 @ Sprague—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 23 vs. West Salem—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 25 vs. Lincoln—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 3 @ South Salem—4 p.m.

Tuesday, MAY 7 @ West Salem—4 p.m.

Thursday, MAY 9 vs. Sprague—4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Caleb Skipper reaches out for the volley in a singles match against South Salem on April 13, at McNary High School. File photo

Monday, MARCH 11 vs. McKay—4 p.m.

Wednesday, MARCH 13 @ West Albany—4 p.m.

Friday, MARCH 15 vs. South Albany—4 p.m.

Monday, MARCH 18 @ Silverton—4 p.m.

Tuesday, MARCH 19 @ West Albany—4 p.m.

Thursday, MARCH 21 @ West Albany—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 2 @ North Salem—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 2 @ Lakeridge—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 9 @ Newberg—4 p.m.

Thursday, APRIL 11 @ South Salem—4 p.m.

Thursday, APRIL 18 vs. Sprague—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 23 @ West Salem—4 p.m.

Thursday, APRIL 25 @ Lincoln—4 p.m.

Tuesday, APRIL 30 vs. South Salem—4 p.m.

Thursday, MAY 2 @ Sprague—4 p.m.

Tuesday, MAY 7 vs. West Salem—4 p.m.

Thursday, MARCH 14 2nd Annual Suislaw Girls Invitational Florence Golf Links

—10:30 a.m.

Monday, MARCH 18 CVD District Match #1 Illahe Golf Club—TBD

Monday, APRIL 1 CVD District Match #2 Creekside Golf Club—TBD

Monday, APRIL 8 CVD District Match #3 Cross Creek Golf Club—11 a.m.

Monday, APRIL 15 CVD District Match #4 McNary Golf Club—TBD

Monday, APRIL 22 CVD District Match #5 Salem Golf Club—Noon

Thursday, APRIL 25 McNary Girls Invitational McNary Golf Club—TBD

BOYS GOLF

Monday, MARCH 18 CVD District Match #1 Illahe Golf Club—10 a.m.

Monday, APRIL 1 CVD District Match #2 Creekside Golf Club—TBD

Tuesday, APRIL 9 CVD District Match #3 Cross Creek Golf Club—11 a.m.

Monday, APRIL 15 CVD District Match #4 McNary Golf Club—TBD

Monday, APRIL 22 CVD District Match #5 Salem Golf Club—Noon

Friday, APRIL 26mMcNary Boys Invitational McNary Golf Club—TBD

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Thursday, MARCH 21 Sam Barlow Spring Spectacular Barlow—2 p.m.

Wednesday, APRIL 3 vs. Sprague—4 p.m.

Friday, APRIL 19 Oregon Relays Hayward Field, Eugene—TBD

Wednesday, MAY 1 CVD-JV Bash At Sprague—TBD

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

McNary’s David Gosa comes out the blocks between South Salem’s Abimeal Salinas Hernandez and Zachary Wusstig in 2023, at McNary High School. ((File Photo)

Thursday, MARCH 21 Sam Barlow Spring Spectacular Barlow—2 p.m.

Wednesday, APRIL 3 vs. Sprague—4 p.m.

Saturday, APRIL 13 Need for Speed Sherwood High School

—11:30 a.m.

Friday-Saturday, APRIL 19-20 Oregon Relays Hayward Field, Eugene—TBD