Digging for gold and other valuables

Millennium Diggers president Wes Jeffers (head of table, left) and vice president David Schmidt (head table, right) conduct the February meeting at Clear Lake United Methodist Church in Keizer.

By LYNDON ZAITZ Of the Keizertimes

Fourteen people attended the latest monthly meeting of the Millennium Diggers Association on a recent rainy evening in Keizer.

The Millennium Diggers Association is for people who share an interest in searching for things of value via the hobbies of metal detecting, prospecting, rock hounding, and treasure hunting.

Yearly association dues pay for mining claims that are available for all members to use. At association meetings members share information about locating gold, silver, coins, jewelry, gemstones, fossils and metal detecting. During monthly outings members assist each other to learn all aspects of their hobbies.

At February’s meeting, association president Wes Jeffers welcomed new prospective members. He talked about some of the group’s upcoming outings and some of the claims owned by the association.

The Millennium Diggers Association is inviting guests to its meetings, held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Clear Lake United Methodist Church at 920 Marks Drive in north Keizer.

Those interested in gold prospecting, metal detecting and rock hounding are encouraged to visit and learn more about the association. More information can be found at millenniumdiggers.org.