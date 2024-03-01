Miller to make mural for Heritage Museum 

Miller after finishing a commissioned portrait

While an official date has not yet been set, Keizerites can be excited for an upcoming mural featuring the Oregon Trail at the Keizer Heritage Museum.

The mural will be painted by local artist, Brigitte Miller.

Originally from California and having lived in Salem since 1994, Miller has already made her mark many times upon the community as an artist.

Most recently, Miller has worked to improve her neighborhood park, Hoodview Park, as it slowly filled with more and more graffiti.

She addressed the graffiti through a mural of flora and fauna native to the Northwest, which can be found on the park’s east side fence.

Miller, a self-described creative, started her career as a commercial freelance decorative artist, a position that had her creating art such as window advertisements though she has added numerous other art styles such as backdrops, calligraphy and mural making.

Currently, Miller deals more with fine art commission portraits, which she creates, as well as teaching beginning painters.

The mural, according to Miller, would help give the center a needed face lift by adding visuals and making it more appealing to citizens.

“Just like a beautiful painting transforms a room, murals transform a community, bringing us together and showing visitors our unique collective outlook,” Miller said.

Miller noted that this project not only allows her to connect back to her community, it allows her to leave a positive legacy, one which she hopes inspires future generations of artists.

Miller’s advice for an aspiring creatives was simple: Never pass up an opportunity to share your art skills.

While Miller is the artist, the commissioner would be Lore Christopher, vice president of the Keizer Heritage Foundation.

Miller described the project as Christopher’s brainchild and described their shared love of artwork and agrees with Christopher’s outlook on the future of the center.

