Kickin’ Cancer honors survivors 

Jaci Smith is presented the first Kris Fahndrich Award by its namesake.

Several dozen cancer survivors, their families and supporters of Kickin’ Cancer, gathered for a dinner on Saturday, Feb. 10, to celebrate those who have passed on and those who survived their journey.

The goal of Kickin’ Cancer, founded by Baron Robison, is to reduce new cases of cancer by 50%, through educating people about living an anti-cancer lifestyle. And, reach into communities supporting families both emotionally and financially that are currently in the fight with cancer.

At the Feb. 10 dinner, in an inspiring speech, keynote speaker Griff Lindell, a local author and consultant, spoke about how cancer had affected the life of he and his wife.

Original Kickin’ Cancer board member Kris Fahrndrich presented the first Kris Fahrndich Award to Jaci Jo Smith, owner and general manager of KSLM Radio, Smith was presented the award for championing a radio show, Kickin’ Cancer Cares, which highlights those who have survived cancer.

Survivor Victoria Shinn gave a speech.

