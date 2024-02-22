

KELLY WALTHER of Grant Services Oregon, America and Global

First Oregon was too small. Then, she outgrew America. Now, Kelly Walther has gone global and has renamed her Keizer-based business Grant Services Global.

The Oregon State University alum has been writing grants since 1996 when she applied for money after the floods which struck Keizer that year. She did that while working as a program manager for Peterson Engineering, the city’s contracted engineer firm.

After winning $375,000 to move houses affected by the flood, Walther was hooked.

“Winning money is cool,” said Walther.

When she started the business it was called Grant Services of Oregon which morphed into Grant Services of America. When she realized she could help non-profit organizations in other parts of the world, she renamed her business Grant Services Global, with a client in Africa.

To be eligible, non-profit organizations are required to have IRS 501(c)3 non-profit status. Her global client has a presence in the United States but their program is sited in Africa.

Walther is able to write grants for her clients due to her years of working with budgets of many local organizations.

“I worked with budgets of millions of dollars, learning the ins and outs,” she said, explaining that budgets are relative.

Grant Services Global coaches its clients on their operations, consulting on structure and focusing on their budgets.

“Funders want a report on how money is used and how it is spent,” Walther said.

Kelly Walther and Grant Services Global have very loyal fans here in Keizer.

Linda Baker, president of the board of Keizer Homegrown Theatre, said her group is “thriving” because of Kelly. “She knows her stuff,” Baker said.

Since 2018, Kelly Walther has steered $75,000 towards Keizer Homegrown Theatre. “We would not have survived COVID without her,” said Baker. “We didn’t know what to ask for; Kelly always has her eyes open for grant opportunities. Every grant she has written for us has resulted in money.”

Lore Christopher, president of the Keizer Art Association and vice president of the Keizer Heritage Foundation said of Walther, “I am a huge fan.”

Christopher added that Walther’s greatest asset is teaching how to write grants. “She teaches preparation,” she added.

Since working with the two organizations, Walther’s Grant Services has brought about $7,500 each year to the art association and $10,000 annually to the Keizer Cultural Center.

“She taught us how to be prepared when writing grants,” Christopher said. “She taught us how to develop a financial plan.”

In recent years, Walther has written grants totaling over $1 million for Keizer-based Soaring Heights Recovery Homes, allowing the non-profit to purchase new houses for their clientele. Soaring Heights operates transitional housing where individuals recovering from substance abuse can work towards self-sufficiency.

“She’s great,” said Eric Rasor, president of Soaring Heights Recovery Homes.

Walther spends about nine hours a week of the full-time job working from her home office. The balance of the week is spent meeting with clients and attending events.

She has been involved in the community for years, serving on the Marion County Fair Board. She is also a Keizer Chamber of Commerce member (and a past president) and a member of the Rotary Club of Keizer. She currently serves on the board of the Keizer Community Foundation.

Her past experience has given her the knowledge and tools to access funders from across the country, searching for money for her clients, regardless of where they are located.

Kelly Walther is proud of what she has accomplished for her clients. She’s not done yet; she has a whole world to conquer.

