District and teachers unions at impasse, possible strike looms

The Salem-Keizer School District and Salem-Keizer teachers unions have reached an impasse in negotiations as of yesterday, Feb. 15.

In a public statement that can also be found on the SKPS Facebook page, Castaneda described the current plight in that the current licensed teachers union association had “given up” on the bargaining process, though noted that the district had not.

“We would love to offer more pay to our staff, hire even more teachers, to have smaller class sizes, but the reality is that we have to close a budget gap and ours is over $30 million,” said SKPS Superintendent Andrea Castaneda.

Castaneda noted that the district tried to avoid the “damaging back and forth” with their last offer, worth $37 million, for which SKEA posted a response that was previously reported by the Keizertimes as it did not properly address the Association’s needs.

“The math is simple, the demand is impossible and nonetheless this is what the licensed association is preparing to strike over,” Castaneda said in the video address.

Salem-Keizer Education Association (SKEA) also put out a statement on Feb. 15, noting that “two very important topics to SKEA members where we have not been able to make progress as of late are Full-Time Equivalent and class-size/caseload caps,” according to the SKEA information release.

In regards to Full-time Equivalent (FTE) bargaining, SKEA noted that, “The District’s position fails to acknowledge the work licensed staff do to be prepared to teach or interact with students—offering compensation narrowly connected to their time with students only.”

SKEA also noted that, in regards to class sizes, the district proposal simply extended the status quo of continuing with larger sizes.

The Association noted that Oregon has some of the highest class sizes in the nation.

For those interested in seeing the entire bargaining process, visit www.salemkeizerea.org.

