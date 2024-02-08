Cummings elementary to redo kitchen for $1.3 million

Cummings Elementary recently received a federal grant worth $1.3 million which will be used to renovate their kitchen this coming summer.

The renovations will focus on updating the school’s kitchen space through adding a dishwasher and triple compartment sink per a Marion County Health Department inspection.

The renovations will also add an employee bathroom, add a food preparation area, replace the ovens, add a walk-in cooler as well as replace the current double-door freezer.

The needed improvements will come during the summertime starting in late June and ideally finishing by late August in order to prepare for the 280-330 students that utilize the lunch service daily.

According to Cummings Elementary principal Andrew Kronsar, these renovations will provide the kitchen staff with better and more modern equipment.

“This remodel will also allow for the use of reusable trays and move away from paper products because we currently don’t have a dishwasher,” Kronsar said.

Kronsar noted that while no further renovations will occur at Cummings, McNary High School has similar cafeteria renovation plans as well.

