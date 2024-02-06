Governor now accepting applications for open BOA positions

The Office of Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek is now accepting applications to fulfill two partial terms for the Oregon State Board of Agriculture (BOA) producer positions.

These positions require the applicant to be actively producing agriculture commodities in the state.

Ideal candidates for producer positions will reflect the diverse nature of agriculture production in Oregon, including geographic and commodity representation.

Both positions 2 & 6 are both open with each having a remaining two years as both terms end on October 31, 2026.

Normal term lengths are four years and the position does not require Oregon State Senate approval.

Board membership requirements include:

Seven board members who are actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities.

Two board members who are not actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities.

Chairperson of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission (ex-officio, voting).

Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ex-officio, non-voting).

Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences of Oregon State University (ex-officio, non-voting).

Members appointed to the Board must be Oregon residents.

Not more than five members appointed to the Board may belong to the same political party.

For those interested, complete an interest form and provide supplemental information such as a statement of interest, bio and resume.

Completed applications must be submitted by the end of the business day, March 29, 2024. To find more information, visit Oregon’s Boards and Commissions homepage.

Board members are required to meet once a quarter at a location determined by the board president with travel compensation also awarded to board members for trips.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

