Keizer students make dean’s list

Linfield University in McMinnville has six students from Keizer who made the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be an undergraduate and have an earned GPA of at least 3.65.

For the Fall 2023 semester, the following students were recognized on the list:

Amanda Deckard, Autumn Gomoll, Sydney Leon Gutierrez,Julian Ortiz, Zoie Warner and Abigail Wesemann

Linfield University, which has been in operation since 1858, is a traditional liberal arts college and offers up to 54 majors including nursing, wine studies, sports

management as well as interdisciplinary degrees in topics such as business and sports science.

With more than 90% of students at the school who use some sort of financial aid, the school is able to cater to a wide range of Oregonians.

