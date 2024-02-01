Keizer clarion call

Check out just a few of the volunteering options open to members of the Keizer community.

Keizer City Hall

The first open volunteering position from the city is for the Willamette Water Trail Partnership which only has one open position.

This position meets twice a year–with a three year term that expires May 2027–and has the purpose of being the voice for the goal of promoting improvements and public use of the Trail as a resource for non-motorized recreation, education, stewardship and tourism.

This committee seeks members from Eugene to Portland.

The next volunteering positions are in regards to multiple spots open for youth liaisons on the different city committees.

These opportunities are geared towards high schoolers.

To apply go to Keizer.org and head to the volunteer section for more information about opportunities. For these options, recruitment closes Wed., March 20, at 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in serving, please complete and submit your application online at: keizer.org/ volunteer-application

Marion County Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore

Marion County Justice of the Peace Justin Kidd and the Marion County Board of Commissioners are searching for community members interested in volunteering as a Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore for the Marion County Justice of the Peace District.

This position is responsible for presiding over certain hearings when the elected Justice of the Peace is not available.

The appointee may preside over hearings related to Forcible Entry and Detainer (eviction) cases, violation cases, and small claims cases.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the same qualifications as a candidate for the elected Justice of the Peace position including:

Be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Oregon.

Be a member of the Oregon State Bar.

Be a resident of or have a principal office in Marion County and have maintained that office or residence for at least one year before appointment.

Be a resident of the State of Oregon for at least three years immediately prior to appointment. Cannot hold a non-judicial “lucrative office or appointment” in government, as that term is used in Article II Section 10 of the Oregon Constitution. For example, the successful candidate cannot be an Assistant Attorney General.

The Marion County Board of Commissioners will appoint the Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore to a one-year term, with the oppor- tunity to serve additional terms. Learn more about eligibility, train- ing requirements and find the Advisory Board Application at co.marion.or.us/HR/VOL/Pages/ default.aspx.

To be considered please submit your completed and signed advisory board application to volun[email protected] no later than 11:59pm, Friday, February 23.

NWSDS Senior Peer Mentoring The next open volunteering positions are with the Northwest Senior and Disability Services for an open position available as a Senior peer mentor.

This position is open for those interested in positively impacting the lives of older adults in the community by helping provide them aid as they struggle with different issues.

Through the use of a workbook model, volunteers will primarily be helping older adults who live with depression or anxiety.

The following skills are needed to be successful in this position: Have mentoring background, must have people skills and relationship building experience, social work is a plus.

A background check is required and applicants must be at least 45 years of age. Orientation or training is required and to be successful, potential volunteers must be available to commit 6 hours per month. Volunteer location is at 3410 Cherry Ave. NE

For more information or an application please contact Chad Cox, NorthWest Senior & Disability Services, at (503) 304-3414 or [email protected].

Oregon Public Guardian program

The next volunteer option is for the Oregon Public Guardian program who is tasked with aiding highly vulnerable adults when, in certain scenarios, that person cannot legally make safe choices for themselves.

Responsibilities for volunteers in the program are: to receive mentorship training from the OPG program, develop a rapport and relationship switch clients, learn and evaluate a clients needs, issues and desires, participate in planning and giving consent for medical treatment situations, monitor and advocate for a clients rights and dignity, report cases of suspected abuse, submit to required and on-going training, and signing a two year commit- ment to the program.

Needed skills for the position include, advocacy skills, critical thinking skills, ability to commu- nicate with others well as well as the ability to build relationships.

There are multiple locations volunteers can apply for. To apply visit, form.jotform. com/212134583502144.

SKPS

Salem-Keizer Public Schools has a variety of available volunteer positions through the school systems managed by the district. Opportunities include, chaperoning field trips, providing help in the classroom, help mailing school information, aiding in stocking the libraries, working at the various book fairs and many more opportunities.

SKPS requires all potential volunteers to submit to a background check prior to being accepted.

To join visit salkeiz.k12.or.us/ community/volunteers to sign up or learn more.

Keizer Community Library

Volunteer positions are open at the Keizer Community library for working at the service desk.

Volunteers will be required to meet and greet patrons, check items in and out, assist patrons with computers, library-related needs and accept donations.

To apply or learn more go to keizerlibrary.org/ volunteer-application/.

Salem Health Hospital

This volunteer position with Salem Health Hospital involves working as an access ambassador for potential patients.

This position involves providing proactive support and customer service to patients and other visitors, assisting patients as needed, escorting patients to their appointments, approaching customers and ensuring they have been helped already and to provide comfort and conversation to those waiting on an appointment.

Requirements for the position require potential volunteers to be at least 18, have orientation training, make a volunteer commitment for eight months at four hours per week, and have a genuine desire to give back to the community.

The location of volunteering is at Salem Health in 890 Oak St. SE.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

