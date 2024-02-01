Enlightened goes dark 

The struggle of arts groups across the nation has stricken Salem’s Enlightened Theatrics.

Executive Director Jessica Peterson and the board of directors wrote on their group’s website and social media that they made the decision to go dark “for the time being.”

Enlightened Theatrics was founded in 2013 by Vincenzo Meduri and his family, and housed at the Historic Grand Theatre in downtown Salem. Their mission was to stage professional productions and hold theater arts classes.

Enlightened Theatrics forged an identity for utilizing live productions and performing arts education as vehicles for cultural and economic development, while serving as a resource for professional growth.

In their announcement, the board wrote: “Regional theaters across the country are facing many challenges in terms of funding and support; Enlightened Theatrics is certainly not immune to these challenges. We have been fortunate to have continued to serve the Salem community.

“We ask our supporters for their patience as the board determines how to best continue to serve Salem in theater arts and education. Stay tuned for what’s next.”

