A Fifth of Beethoven 

Pianist Timo Andres

The Oregon symphony presents Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in concert on Friday, Feb 9, in Smith Auditorium on the campus of Willamette University.

David Danzmayr conducts the symphony with guest pianist Timo Andres, who will perform The Blind Banister, a reimagining of Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto.

The program will also include Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Fate Now Conquers by composer Carlos Simon.

Tickets range from $37 to $55 and are available to purchase at orsymphony.org.

Parking is available on campus, on the north side of Bellevue St. SE.

The Smith Auditorium is located on the beautiful Willamette University campus on 270 Winter St. SE, making Oregon Symphony in Salem concerts easily accessible.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

