Momma Mia! rocks on McNary stage

Jana Everitt (on table) and the cast of Momma Mia! at McNary High School. (PHOTO/Submitted)

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

The global hit, Momma Mia! makes its Keizer debut at McNary High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24 and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 3.

Presented by McNary High School Performing Arts, the show will be staged in the Ken Collins Auditorium.

Supergroup ABBA’s timeless songs propels this tale of love, laughter and friendship.

Donna Sheridan, a mother, her daughter, Sophie and her three possible dads converge on a Greek island for Sophie’s wedding.

Jana Everitt plays Donna, who owns the taverna on the island where the action takes place. Her friends Rosie and Tanya are played by Mary Jespersen and Emma Talento, respectively. Bringing daughter Sophie alive on stage is McKenize Pelletier.

Momma Mia! Was written by Catherine Johnson. The Abba music and lyrics are by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus,original members of the group.

The McNary production is directed by Tom Cavanaugh, the school’s theater instructor. Justin Miller, the McNary choir director is the vocal director while Zoe Banton choreographed the entire show.

Andy Thomas conducts the orchestra as well as plays the acoustic guitar and keys.

Featured performers in the show are Jeff Auvinen, Caed Christensen, Free Morian, Elia Rains, Harrison Schmidt, Daryll Shepherd, Rayla Shepherd, Eli Staley and Cameron Vandecoevering.

The orchestra includes Devin Desmond, Christie Smith, Reese Johnston, Titus Thomas, Douglas Howard, Nate Foster, Atticus Lush and Jonas Castellano.

The production is rounded out by the chorus, which includes: Ella Armstrong, Aislinn Boyles, Lindsay Brown, Elliott Butler, Evelyn Cochran, Megan Curran, Wyatt Curtis, Charlie Davis, Aniella Di Rezze, Kara Everitt, Kaylee Hanson, Jayson Harding, Bailey Harms, Aiden Hepler, Corban Ibarra, Dillan Issacson, Tylenia Johnmark, Aidan Lanterman, Tehya Lewis, Landon Lindsey, Jordan Lollar, Raylin McCormack, Eren McCormack, Myleigh McCubbins, Madeleine McLain, Ada Mendoza, Finn Mendez, Everett Miller, Free Morian, Kei’von Newsome, Grace Powell, Amanda Prather, Hayden Romero, Devon Royston, Annie Shore, Priya Short, Aislyn Trujillo, Lillian Umphress, Zeeko Whiteaker-Austin, Kenna Wilcke, Maezie Williams, Hallie Wofford and Evien Zoerner.

Evening performances begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and continue on Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 25-27 and again Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 1-3. A Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Tickets are $12, $10 for students.

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.