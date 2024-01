Check out the McNary Basketball and swimming teams in last week’s highlights.



Sophomore Aubrey Adams keeps the ball away from the North Salem Vikings on Friday, Jan. 12.



Senior Ava Rubio goes for a basket in the game against the Vikings on Jan. 12.



Andrea Guevara in the 100 yard butterfly in a meet against North Salem.



Elizabeth Kudna performing the back stroke in the 200 yard medley relay against North Salem.



Grant Schaffer starts the 500 yard freestyle against a North Salem opponent.



Mason Bulpett in the 200 yard medley race versus North Salem at the Kroc Center.

