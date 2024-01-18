Don’t miss Keizer’s upcoming First Citizen Awards 

The Keizer First Citizen banquet will be hosted by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce this Saturday, Jan. 20 from 5:30 – 10 p.m., in the Keizer Civic Center at 930 Chemawa Rd N.

Individual tickets are $65 and a table of eight is $520.

Awards presented include: the First Citizen, Merchant of the Year, President’s Choice, Service to Education and the Dennis Koho Future First Citizen awards.

The following sponsors are still requested: Food Sponsor: $5000, Supporting Gold, Sponsor: $1500, Silver Sponsor: $1000, Dennis Koho Award Sponsor: $1000, Award Sponsors: $750.

Current sponsors for the event include Willamette Valley Bank of Keizer as the Presenting Sponsor and Oregon State Credit Union as the Education Sponsor.

For questions contact Corri Falardeau at 503-393-9111.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

