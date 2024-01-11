Last chance for healthcare in 2024

The last day to sign up for healthcare coverage with the Oregon Health Plan, Jan. 16, is fast approaching.

The Oregon Health Plan has numerous, easy-to-do ways to cement a plan such as going online, in-person events and other opportunities like financial assistance to ensure everyone eligible can sign up.

Free assistance is available through trained representatives who will review health plan options for customers to determine their eligibility for financial assistance as well as if current plans fulfill their needs.

OHP will host enrollment events in both Portland and Salem everyday until Jan. 16.

Locations and times for these events can be found at healthcare.oregon.gov/marketplace/Pages/calendar.aspx.

Online enrollment is available 24/7 and can be done by visiting healthcare.oregon.gov/Pages/find-help.aspx.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

