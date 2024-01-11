Keizer clarion call

Keizer is a city that likes to help and with the motto, Pride, Spirit and Volunteerism it is apparent that citizens here strive to make theirs and others lives in Keizer better.

Check out just a few volunteering opportunities for all ages.

CASA of Marion County

Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children (CASA) of Marion County located at 3530 River Rd N. has one position available as a child advocate. CASA trains community volunteers to act as court advocates for children in the foster care system.

For many less fortunate and neglected children, a CASA volunteer is the one constant adult presence in their life. CASA will work with your schedule to find appropriate times to work.

Requirements include: a driver’s license, an up-to-date background check, must be at least 21, must undergo a training program for 8-10 hours per month, be able to make at least a 2-year commitment and be able to perform 30 initial hours of training for the position. For consideration, complete the application online at casamarionor.org/volunteer.

Northwest Senior and Disability Services

Several opportunities to volunteer are available for those interested in helping out at the Northwest Senior and Disability Services (NSDS) located on 3410 Cherry Ave NE. The first opportunity involves aiding the center with their financial services. Those seeking this position should have a good deal of financial literacy as well as undergo a background check, receive orientation training, be able to work for 2-4 hours per month and have their own transportation.

The second opportunity at NSDS is as a senior peer mentor. This position is intended to help positively impact the lives of older adults who struggle with life challenges. Gain the opportunity to utilize supportive and guided mentoring techniques to aid older adults struggling with anxiety or depression. With a flexible schedule, those interested in this position will succeed with the following skills: counseling, mentoring, teaching, people skills, relationship building ability and social work experience. Requirements for this position include: receiving a background check, must be at least 45 years of age, receive orientation training, and volunteers must be able to dedicate at least six hours per month to mentoring.

Those interested in either position can contact Elijah Friday at 503-967-1849 or email: volunteer@ nwsds.org. To sign up, go online to nwsds.org/index.php/home/ volunteer/ to fill out the interest form.

Salem-Keizer Kroc Center Health Fair

The annual Kroc Center Health fair will be happening Saturday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. located at 1865 Bill Frey Dr. They are looking for bright, energetic volunteers who can come and help both setup and tear down the event in addition to welcoming guests to the center. The event will have numerous vendors all offering different types of health services to the Salem-Keizer community. This position is available to all with two shifts available, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 – 4 p.m.

Chemeketa Auditorium & Theatre

The 443-seat Chemeketa theater located at 4000 Lancaster Dr NE is looking for volunteers to assist year-round in helping deliver good customer service and thoughtful aid for entertainment, shows and events. Primary areas of need are with ushering, ticket taking, concessions as well as managing the box office areas. Training will be provided. Good people with positive attitudes are encouraged to apply. With a flexible schedule, skills that will help volunteers succeed include: understanding of food and beverage service, theater arts, customer service skills, arts administration and ushering. Requirements include: receiving a background check, being at least 18 years old, undergoing orientation training, having availability for 2-3 hour events and being mobile enough to assist patrons in emergency situations. For those interested, apply in-person.

City of Keizer

The city of Keizer has a dearth of volunteer opportunities for the community though a number of open positions are available to Youth Councilors and Youth Committee liaisons. Youth councilors can be appointed as a member of the Keizer City Council to be eligible, a youth councilor must be currently enrolled in high school or home-schooled and must be a Keizer resident. Appointments are made by a vote of city councilors following a recommendation from the Volunteer Coordinating Committee. Requirements include: must be in 11 or 12 grade to serve on council and non-traditional students must be 17 or 18, length of terms are Aug. 1 – May 30, Required to appear at city council meetings and at least one additional meeting per month with a councilor, will be responsible for managing schedules and overseeing the PAGE program, and must be willing to recruit candidates to fulfill their own position as their term ends. To apply, go online to.keizer.org/ YouthCouncilorApplicationForm or fill an application out in-person.

The city of Keizer also has positions open for Youth Committee liaisons. To receive this appointment the candidate must be a Keizer resident who is either attending high school or a registered home schooled student. The appointment shall be by majority vote of the councilors present, following a recommendation from the Volunteer Coordinating Committee. Requirements for the position include: Position must be open to all age groups, volunteers will attend committee meetings of the group for which they are liaison, volunteers will share information from committee meetings with the Youth Council, volunteers will be urged to recruit candidates to fill their position near the end of the school year and terms of office will be Aug. 1 – May 30. To apply, go online to keizer.org/ YouthCouncilorApplicationForm or fill an application out in-person at City Hall.

For those with more questions, contact Deputy City Recorder Dawn Wilson at (503) 856-3418.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools

The Salem-Keizer Public School are offering year-round volunteering options and are always in need for adults and parents in the community to donate their time and effort. Volunteering opportunities include: Chaperoning field trips, providing classroom help, mailing things out to parents and students, organizing bulletin boards and working at book fairs to name a few. To apply, go to salkeiz.k12. or.us/community/volunteers and fill out the form and conduct a background check.

Keizer Community Library

The Keizer Community Library needs volunteers to donate their time to help it provide services to the community. Opportunities include working at the service desk and requirements include: Meet and greet patrons, check items in and out, assist patrons with computers, library-related needs and accept donations. For those interested in applying go online to keizerlibrary.org/ volunteer-application/.