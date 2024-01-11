Health Fair at Kroc Center Jan. 20

The annual Kroc Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Kroc Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free public event focuses on health and wellness in the new year. An opportunity for community members to learn about and engage with resources to increase their quality of life via nutrition, health, and wellness. The public is invited to bring the family and take advantage of a free family day pass to swim at the Center.

As perk, the Kroc Center will waive the $75 registration fee for anyone who signs up for a Kroc membership during the fair. Plus free Day Pass access to Kroc Center amenities will be provided that day for all who visit the vendor fair.

Hundreds of people to are expected to attend the fair where they will take in fitness demos, take part in health screenings and meet with dozens of vendors showcasing health-related products, including Acorn Pediatric Dentistry, Oregon Health Sciences University, Salem Health, Cherry City Chiropractic, Medical Teams International, The Oral Cancer Foundation, Salem Free clinics, Sensible Rehab, and Portland State University.

Free screenings and services will include: computerized nerve scans, posture analysis, dental screenings, blood pressure, mental health screenings, youth sports physicals and more.

The health fair is an opportunity to learn about resources to help live a healthy lifestyle, have fun, and get started on New Year’s resolutions.

The Kroc Center is located at 1865 Bill Frey Drive NE in Salem. For more information visit krocsalem.org.