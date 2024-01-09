Potential mail pilferers apprehended

Sgt. Kevin Demarco stopped a Honda for a routine traffic stop over the weekend on Jan. 6 at around 11:30 p.m.

During the routine stop Sgt. Demarco learned that the car was stolen and placed the two suspects in the vehicle under arrest.

Upon searching the vehicle, articles of mail assumed to be stolen were recovered in addition to a master USPS key, a type of key that can open multiple mailboxes in different areas of a city.

According to Keizer Police’s Lt. Tim Hein, there is not yet a specific count on the amount of mail in the vehicle nor where it originated from.

It is also unknown where the suspects may have acquired the master USPS key.

This incident is still under investigation by the Keizer Police

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available)

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.