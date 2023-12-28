Public hearing on Jan. 2

The Keizer City Council will hold a public hearing to present findings for the exemption of Cisco brand and CompuNet Inc. brand products from the competitive public bidding system.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Robert L. Simon Council Chambers in Keizer City Hall, at 930 Chemawa Rd. NE.

The goal of the hearing is to present the information and gather comments from the public.

Copies of the city’s draft findings are available at Keizer City Hall or by contacting City Recorder Melissa Bisset at 503-390-3700.

Those wishing to submit a written comment must do so before 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 and must be delivered to Bisset.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.