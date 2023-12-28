Scouts will recycle Xmas trees

Scout Troop 121 will be recycling Christmas trees as a fundraiser to help Scouts attend summer camp and for other scouting activities.

The public can bring a tree to Willamette Valley Bank in Keizer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, Sunday, Dec. 31, or on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Scouts can also pick up your tree if you live in the north Salem or Keizer area. They will run routes on Saturday, Dec. 30; Sunday, Dec. 31; and Saturday, Jan. 6. Troop 121 requests a $20 donation for this service. To arrange a pickup, call or text the Scouts at 503-877-HAUL or 503-877-4285.

The troop will also accept financial donations.

The recycling cannot accept trees that are flocked, covered with tinsel, decorated or attached to tree stands.

Willamette Valley Bank is located at 5140 River Rd. N.

All proceeds stay within the local Scout troop.

