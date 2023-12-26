Bring in the New Year with some fun

Get ready for the upcoming new year with some local fun.

Keizer

The REC on 3500 River Rd will host a New Year’s Eve Bash for the community. $125 for lane rental from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Reserve your lane(s) to bowl, drink and happily bring in the New Year. Food, drinks, bowling and a ball drop are just a few of the fun things planned.

The Keizer/Salem Area Senior Center at 930 Plymouth Dr. NE will host a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, from 2 – 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door. Goers are encouraged to dress for the occasion and to be prepared for the music of Lee Nichols and Diane. Refreshments will be available at the event.

Ring in the New Year at Brix Tavern in Keizer Station on Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. The event is free to attend and will feature DJ Aaron spinning the latest music for the new year.

Salem

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a paint party and paint your own spirit animal for 2024 at Salem’s Riverfront Carousel at 101 Front St. on Dec. 29, from 2 – 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for kids and free for non-participating adults. All materials and instructions are included. Kids of all ages will be able to explore their creative side by learning how to and enjoying painting with watercolors. Watercolors are non-toxic and painters can take their masterpieces home.Parents/Guardians of kids 6-11 are required to have adults present throughout the class. For more questions, contact Elisa at elisamack.com.

Salem’s Riverfront Carousel at 101 Front St. will offer free carousel rides to members of the community from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Marion-Polk Food Share will have a donation box available to any wishing to make a donation of non-perishable food items from visitors.

Come and celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the Gilbert House Children’s Museum at 116 Marion St. NE on Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event will host their annual party featuring holiday arts and crafts, a hot chocolate bar and the unforgettable balloon drop bonanza. The museum’s general admission will be closed during event hours.

The Side Hustle Bar at 145 Liberty St. NE will host a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com and are $29. Be sure to dress to impress for the new year and enter the cash giveaway for a chance to win $2,024.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

