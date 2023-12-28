Community Band celebrates Christmas

Dressed in Santa hats, the Keizer Community band held their Keizer Christmas concert on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Keizer Community Center.

During the hour long show the band played 14 classic Christmas songs and held an audience sing-along for the finale.

The band opened the concert by performing the holiday march Santa Meets Sousa. Followed by holiday favorites such as It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas, Home for the Holidays, Do You Hear What I Hear, and more.

Near the end of the concert, audience members participated with directed claps during the performance of Sleighride and sang with the band during the Christmas Pop Sing-Along. Each audience member was given song lyrics at the start of the performance and sang to songs such as Silver Bells for the concert’s finale.

Directing the band was Michael Koenig, who has led the Keizer Community Band for 20 years.

Tim Miller directing the Keizer Community Band during one of their numbers

A Keizer Community trombonist adding harmony to the music

