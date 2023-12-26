Science Corner at the Keizer Community Library

The Keizer Community Library will host a science-and-laboratory themed event on Dec. 27 and 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Library is located at 930 Chemawa Rd. NE and is free to all members of the community.
The event entails inspecting a variety of objects under a microscope all while guided by a professional microscopist.
No experience is needed to participate, only healthy curiosity.
For more information, call the Keizer Community Library at 503-390-2370.
