Science Corner at the Keizer Community Library

Get kids engaged with the wonders of science

The Keizer Community Library will host a science-and-laboratory themed event on Dec. 27 and 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Library is located at 930 Chemawa Rd. NE and is free to all members of the community.

The event entails inspecting a variety of objects under a microscope all while guided by a professional microscopist.

No experience is needed to participate, only healthy curiosity.

For more information, call the Keizer Community Library at 503-390-2370.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.