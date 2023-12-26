Book Bingo at the Community Library

Come enjoy some Bingo and win some books.

The Keizer Community Library at 930 Chemawa Rd. NE will host a book bingo event on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.

The event is free to the community and bingo winners will go home with a free book.

For more information, call the Keizer Community Library at 503-390-2370.

