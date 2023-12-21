The annual Shop with a Cop event was hosted by Believe in Your Community, a Salem-based non-profit, Dec. 10, at Target located in Keizer Station.

The event hosted 125 police officers from 12 different agencies walking around with 619 children as they chose their presents.

Each child was given a $50 gift card to purchase presents with Target offering free gift wrapping, hot chocolate, candy canes as well as pictures with Santa.

The different agencies who participated included: Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police, Keizer Police, Oregon State Police, Stayton Police, Aumsville Police, Woodburn Police, Chemeketa Community College, Oregon Department of Corrections, Mt. Angel Police, US Forestry Service and members of the Oregon FBI.

