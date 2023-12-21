COMMUNITY

Keizerites make WOU Honor Roll

by on

More in COMMUNITY:

Western Oregon University released its Fall 2023 Honor Roll on Thursday, and 41 Keizer undergrads made the list.

The honor roll is composed of students that earned a 3.50 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 credits that are not pass/fail options. 

The students from Keizer are:

  • Joe Ramiro Alvarado
  • Andrew Baxter
  • Cadance Bunch
  • Fernando Calvillo
  • Christian Conway
  • Tyler Copeland
  • Eric Davids
  • Michael Deladurantaye
  • Cj Denison
  • Julie Dieker
  • Gage DuBois
  • Kaitlyn Duncanson
  • Beyonce Eslava
  • Tori Fryman
  • Tristan Goucher
  • Evgeny Gubin
  • Alivia Hall
  • Meredith Hegewald
  • Shrishti Jadhav
  • Caitlyn Kiefiuk Yates
  • Hannah Kuper
  • Alfred Licona Molina
  • Kaleb Lindon
  • Layne Ling
  • Kayla Miller
  • Kira Nelson
  • Reda Nguon
  • Alissa Olson
  • Tyler Payne
  • Yesenia Romero
  • Kate Ronning
  • Olena Rumbaugh
  • Megan Rygh
  • Noah Schnell
  • Jasmine Scott
  • Alexey Sharabarin
  • Joseph Staples
  • Ellyana Suek
  • Jordan Vance
  • Alejandro Villarreal
  • Sophia Waldon

Contact Keizertimes Staff:
[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

Facebook_Logo
twitter
instagram
I want to subscribe!