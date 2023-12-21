Keizerites make WOU Honor Roll

Western Oregon University released its Fall 2023 Honor Roll on Thursday, and 41 Keizer undergrads made the list.
The honor roll is composed of students that earned a 3.50 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 credits that are not pass/fail options.
The students from Keizer are:
- Joe Ramiro Alvarado
- Andrew Baxter
- Cadance Bunch
- Fernando Calvillo
- Christian Conway
- Tyler Copeland
- Eric Davids
- Michael Deladurantaye
- Cj Denison
- Julie Dieker
- Gage DuBois
- Kaitlyn Duncanson
- Beyonce Eslava
- Tori Fryman
- Tristan Goucher
- Evgeny Gubin
- Alivia Hall
- Meredith Hegewald
- Shrishti Jadhav
- Caitlyn Kiefiuk Yates
- Hannah Kuper
- Alfred Licona Molina
- Kaleb Lindon
- Layne Ling
- Kayla Miller
- Kira Nelson
- Reda Nguon
- Alissa Olson
- Tyler Payne
- Yesenia Romero
- Kate Ronning
- Olena Rumbaugh
- Megan Rygh
- Noah Schnell
- Jasmine Scott
- Alexey Sharabarin
- Joseph Staples
- Ellyana Suek
- Jordan Vance
- Alejandro Villarreal
- Sophia Waldon
