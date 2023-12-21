Keizerites make WOU Honor Roll

Western Oregon University released its Fall 2023 Honor Roll on Thursday, and 41 Keizer undergrads made the list.

The honor roll is composed of students that earned a 3.50 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 credits that are not pass/fail options.

The students from Keizer are:

Joe Ramiro Alvarado

Andrew Baxter

Cadance Bunch

Fernando Calvillo

Christian Conway

Tyler Copeland

Eric Davids

Michael Deladurantaye

Cj Denison

Julie Dieker

Gage DuBois

Kaitlyn Duncanson

Beyonce Eslava

Tori Fryman

Tristan Goucher

Evgeny Gubin

Alivia Hall

Meredith Hegewald

Shrishti Jadhav

Caitlyn Kiefiuk Yates

Hannah Kuper

Alfred Licona Molina

Kaleb Lindon

Layne Ling

Kayla Miller

Kira Nelson

Reda Nguon

Alissa Olson

Tyler Payne

Yesenia Romero

Kate Ronning

Olena Rumbaugh

Megan Rygh

Noah Schnell

Jasmine Scott

Alexey Sharabarin

Joseph Staples

Ellyana Suek

Jordan Vance

Alejandro Villarreal

Sophia Waldon

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.