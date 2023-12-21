Keizer Food Bank in need of bags and boxes

Many hands make light work and many donations makes giving easy

The Keizer Community Food Bank needs clean, reusable grocery bags and boxes and is asking the community to donate any that it has.

Help the food bank out by dropping your unneeded boxes and grocery bags by the Food Bank when it is open.

Distribution hours are Mondays 5-7 p.m. and Thursdays 9-11 a.m. The Keizer Community Food Bank is located at Faith Lutheran Church, 4505 River Road North, at the corner of Cummings Lane.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

