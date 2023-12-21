Holiday Sparkles at Powerland

Holiday Sparkles, a drive-through holiday experience, continues through Saturday, Dec. 23, at Powerland Heritage Park.

There are 15 decorated areas, each offering its own festive theme. Attendees are able to drive through the park.

Each area will be numbered, allowing the public to vote for their favorite.

Holiday Sparkles is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and Saturday, Dec. 23.

Powerland Heritage Park is located on Brooklake Road NE, between River Road N. and Interstate 5.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Powerland Heritage is a 62-acre park hosting 14 museums and home to the annual Great Oregon Steam-up each summer.

For more information visit antiquepowerland.com or their Facebook page at facebook.com/ holidaysparklesatpowerland.